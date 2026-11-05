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James Gunn’s New DCU Timeline Officially Confirms Chronological Order of 13 Movies & Shows
By David Thompson,6 days ago
DC Studios boss James Gunn just approved a verse of the new DCU's timeline, confirming where the franchise's movies and HBO series currently fall in chronological order. Ever since Gunn took over DC's cinematic universe in late 2022 and reversed course on the DCEU to plan his own continuity, fans have had plenty of questions. Once Creature Commandos kicked things off in late 2024, one key question became when these events are actually happening, and it's only gotten louder with each new series and movie. Luckily for fans, the timeline Gunn verified goes beyond just putting things in order, even including exact years.