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On Friar Podcast: How Much for Skubal and Top Free Agents? Gauging Padres Market
By Darnay Tripp,8 days ago
With free agency officially underway Derek and Darnay take a look at what the price tags might be for potential Padres targets. What will it take to keep King, Morejon and France? You know AJ Preller will take a run at Tarik Skubal, but how much would of a dent would that put in the budget? The guys survey the possibilities and potential free agent targets this offseason.