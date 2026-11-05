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Catholic group praises California for ‘largest commutation in history’ as hundreds spared execution
By Daniel Payne,7 days ago
The prominent anti-death penalty group Catholic Mobilizing Network praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 5 for his commutation of the death sentences of every prisoner on the state’s death row. In a publicly released letter, Newsom said he had “decided to exercise [his] constitutional clemency authority to commute...