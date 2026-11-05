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EA Releases 25 Classic PC Games on Steam, Including Road Rash, Wing Commander, Ultima, and Theme Hospital
By Orpheus Joshua,8 days ago
Electronic Arts has released 25 classic PC games on Steam, including seven Anniversary Editions covering Road Rash and the Wing Commander series. The launch also brings 18 additional titles to Steam for the first time. The seven Anniversary Editions feature updates for modern PC systems, including improvements to controls, performance,...