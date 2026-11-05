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College football Week 10 picks, odds: 2 best bets for Saturday's games
By Corbie Craig,4 days ago
Headed into Week 10, we see markets sharpen due to more reps and information on every team, but some results can be deceptive. Kentucky keeps winning close games, Tennessee just found a particularly annoying way to lose one and I understand why getting almost a touchdown with the Wildcats looks tempting. We also have Ohio State off its biggest loss in years with its back against the wall asking a new quarterback to figure it out on the fly and an Oregon team slowly starting to find its groove. The box scores can lie, opening betting value for us to wrap up the week.