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MN Christmas Market Hits 11 Years With Three Stops in St. Paul, Cottage Grove, Red Wing
By Alexis Johnson,7 days ago
The MN Christmas Market is marking its 11th year with three holiday pop-up events across the state this November and December, bringing together local makers, artisans and small brands for a trio of $1 markets in St. Paul, Cottage Grove and Red Wing. The first stop lands Saturday, November 21, at Union Depot in St. Paul, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $1 cash or Venmo entry.
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