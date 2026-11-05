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PA Department of Health revokes Sharon Regional license
By Tristan Hostetter, Multimedia Producer,8 days ago
SHARON - New documents shared with 21 News show that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has revoked Sharon Regional Medical Center's license and ordered its closure. An order sent from the department to Tenor Health Foundation Sharon LLC, doing business as Sharon Regional Medical Center, on Wednesday directed the facility's closure and the revocation of its license, effective Nov. 17.
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