undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dragon Ball Super: Beerus English, Spanish, and Portuguese Dubs Begin November 12 on Crunchyroll
By Orpheus Joshua,8 days ago
Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that the English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will begin streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll on November 12, 2026, at 8 AM PT across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. New dubbed episodes will be released weekly.