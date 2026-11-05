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Man huffing canned air busted at Eugene drive-thru window
By News Staff,8 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - Authorities caught a man inhaling toxic vapors at a McDonald's drive-thru on East Broadway, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD officials said officers were called to the restaurant at 7:08 p.m. Nov. 4 after reports of an intoxicated driver. The driver of a Dodge Ram was openly using inhalants at the drive-thru window. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Christopher Forrest Stechelin of Eugene, standing outside the driver's side door inhaling from a bottle. Police later identified the substance as "Blow Off Duster" canned air.