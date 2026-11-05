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The Surprising Reason Some Animals Thrive in Extreme Environments
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. When you picture life thriving on Earth, you probably think of lush forests or vibrant coral reefs. What you might not expect is that some of the planet’s most remarkable survivors are hanging out in places that seem downright inhospitable. From boiling undersea vents to frozen polar landscapes, animals have colonized environments that would kill most living things in minutes.