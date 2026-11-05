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DraftKings Aiming For $1 Billion In ’27 Adjusted EBITDA Despite More Predictions Costs
By Matthew Waters,7 days ago
DraftKings expects its adjusted EBITDA to hit $1 billion at the top end of their guidance range, the company said Thursday in its Q3 earnings report. The core sports betting and online casino business is forecasted to hit $1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint. Further investment in DraftKings Predicts to the tune of a projected $300 million at the midpoint will drag adjusted EBITDA for the whole company between $800 million and $1 billion.