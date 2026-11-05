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Stare Straight Into Your Subject’s Soul With This Strange New Camera
By Jeremy Gray,7 days ago
South Korean consumer electronics startup Lutra Inc. has launched a camera brand, Humans of Authenticity (HOA). HOA’s first camera, the HOA A1, looks weird as hell. Like the widely-panned Godox C100, the HOA A1 says “no, thank you” to a viewfinder and, for that matter, a screen. The HOA A1’s rectangular frame itself is the viewfinder. If that sounds strange, it’s probably because it is.