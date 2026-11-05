undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Undefeated Badgers put their top ranking on the line at Minnesota
By Taylor Valentine,8 days ago
Wisconsin heads west riding a six game winning streak. The Wisconsin Badgers are off to Minneapolis this weekend as the new number one team in the nation, looking to pounce on the Gophers and continue their undefeated start. The No. 18 Minnesota Gophers hasn’t quite played up to their usual standard the last couple of years, but they still possess enough firepower to pull off some upsets against highly ranked teams.
1