undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2 accused of animal cruelty in western NC after dog, cats found in poor condition
By Tyler Scott,8 days ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested after a dog and several cats were found in poor condition. Joshua Spires, 39, and Shannon Bergeron, 48, are both facing charges of felony animal cruelty, seven counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer.