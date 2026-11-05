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RedHawks name George Tsamis as team’s fifth manager
4 days ago
FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are pleased to introduce George Tsamis as the fifth manager in team history ahead of the 2027 season. Tsamis is one of the winningest independent league managers in history, bringing with him a 1442-1227 record and six championships over 28 seasons as a manager. He ranks third all-time in indy ball wins, behind only Butch Hobson and Greg Tagert.