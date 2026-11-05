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Swells Sourdough Brings Its Farmers Market Bread to Little Italy
By SDM Staff,7 days ago
If you’ve been to the Little Italy Mercato on a Saturday morning, you’ve probably seen the line. Not a polite line, either. A determined one, full of people who found downtown parking and walked past 150 other stalls just to stand in front of one table selling bread. That table belongs to Swells Sourdough, and after four years of farmers markets and pop-ups, owners Pamela and Eric have finally opened their first brick-and-mortar bakery on India Street. The bread is the oldest kind on earth, made the slow way: organic, stone-milled California flour, water, salt, and a ferment that runs 36 to 48 hours. They opened it with a 15-month-old at home, because apparently sleep is optional when you’re in the dough business.
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