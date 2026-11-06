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Midterm voters elect AI watchdogs, pass ballot measures limiting new data centers
By Jake Shriner,8 days ago
BSKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) Voters in the midterm elections sent a warning to the fast-growing artificial intelligence industry, electing candidates who campaigned on creating new guardrails and backing ballot measures aimed at limiting new data centers. “I think right now we are barreling total world where the most important issue I...
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