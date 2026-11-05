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Unsigned Red Wings D Simon Edvinsson Skates at Former Rival’s Facility With Deadline Looming
By Michael Whitaker,6 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of two different stalemates involving high-profile players, but only one of them has a quickly approaching deadline. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent and has yet to play this season despite reporting to Training Camp in September and participating in non-scrimmage on-ice drills.