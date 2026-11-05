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AGFC to close gates to refill Lake Conway
By Eric Tyler,3 days ago
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will close the gates to the auxiliary structure of the dam at Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir on December 2nd to allow the lake to begin refilling. The refilling of the lake was relayed to roughly 170 attendees of the agency’s public meeting at the Mayflower High School Cafeteria Monday night during an update on the work that has taken place during the last three years of the renovation…