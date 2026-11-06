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Three Men from Bradford and Potter Counties Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
8 days ago
BRADFORD AND POTTER COUNTIES, PA (WENY) — Three men from Bradford and Potter Counties are now behind bars for the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). From October 29th through November 4th, Pennsylvania State Police alongside the Northeast Computer Crime Task Force, conducted an operation to find people involved in possessing, making, or distributing CSAM.