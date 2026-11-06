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Elmira Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
8 days ago
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) — An Elmira man was arrested for allegedly promoting and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). According to NYSP, Horseheads SP executed a search warrant at a house in Elmira on February 12th, 2026, based off a tip from federal investigators. Police reportedly found multiple images of CSAM on seized devices, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Conner Benjamin on Tuesday, November 3rd.