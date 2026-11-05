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Bruce Westerman Reflects on GOP Setbacks and Legislative Priorities After Arkansas Reelection
By News Room,6 days ago
U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman won another term representing Arkansas’s Fourth Congressional District on Tuesday, despite an election that he described as a major setback for Republicans nationwide. Westerman spoke with Greg Horne on Deltaplex Radio Thursday, November 5th, about the election results, what he believes contributed to Republican losses,...
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