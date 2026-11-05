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PHOTOS: LSU men’s basketball home opener against LSU New Orleans
By Tucker Manning,5 days ago
LSU men’s basketball plays Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, before LSU’s 57-100 win against LSU New Orleans at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU men’s basketball forward junior Saliou Niang (7) fights for ball control Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, during LSU’s 57-100 win against LSU New Orleans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.