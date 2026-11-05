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12 Surprising Facts About North American Mountain Lions You Never Knew
By Gargi Chakravorty,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Few animals in North America occupy as large a shadow as the mountain lion. It moves through wilderness and, increasingly, through the edges of cities, yet most people will never see one in the wild. That invisibility is part of what makes this creature so fascinating.