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Artificial intelligence points researchers toward new disease targets hidden in mitochondria
By Torie Noellsch,7 days ago
Artificial intelligence is helping Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists fast-track answers to a long-standing question in human biology: What do hundreds of mystery proteins in the mitochondria actually do?. For years, scientists have known that about 1,100 proteins exist within mitochondria, the energy centers of human cells, but they still...