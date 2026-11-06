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Library Proposes Estimated $2 Million Renovation of 1913 Building, New Uses Include Additional Meeting and Event Space
By Michael Dinan,8 days ago
New Canaan Library is proposing a renovation of its legacy 1913 building to accommodate additional meeting space and group functions—a project that officials say is designed to meet an identified need in the community while preserving the historic structure and integrating it into the overall campus. In addition to...