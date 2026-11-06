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Fortuna man sentenced to 40 years to life for sex crimes against child, woman
By Maxwell Valva,8 days ago
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A Humboldt County man has been sentenced to 40 years to life for sex crimes against both a child and an adult woman. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, Christopher Marc Griffen, 31, of Fortuna, was sentenced in Humboldt County court to 40 years to life. The case involved a young child who was repeatedly sexually abused by Griffen. The abuse became known years later after she reported it to a family member.