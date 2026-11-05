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Arkansas Sues Online Prediction Market Kalshi for Alleged Illegal Gambling and Consumer Violations
By News Room,4 days ago
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a lawsuit Wednesday, November 4th, against Kalshi, an online prediction market that allows users to bet money on the outcomes of sporting events, elections, and other real-world events. The lawsuit was filed in Independence County Circuit Court against KalshiEX LLC and Kalshi Inc. Griffin...