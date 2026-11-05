undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Comprehensive Data We Need to Inform Historic Preservation
By Sara C. Bronin,8 days ago
Historic preservation has become one of the most unlikely hot-button public-policy issues of 2026. The high-profile demolition of the White House East Wing, a proposed triumphal arch disrespecting Arlington National Cemetery’s hallowed ground and congressional efforts to shrink federal statutory protections have all intensified public debate about what we protect — and how.