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Rochester landlords can cut property taxes 80% with new affordable housing program
By Mike Bunge,8 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rental property owners in Rochester and Olmsted County can apply for a major property tax reduction through the 4(d) Affordable Housing Incentive Program from now through Jan. 31, 2027. The voluntary program helps rental property owners get property tax reductions while keeping affordable housing available for...
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