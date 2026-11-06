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Pseudobulbar affect: clinical associations, social impact and quality of life implications - Lessons from PLS
By Eoin Finegan,8 days ago
Pseudobulbar affect (PBA) is a well-recognised and troublesome clinical phenomenon in a range of neuroinflammatory, neoplastic, neurovascular and neurodegenerative conditions. It is often under-recognised in the community, frequently mistaken for psychiatric manifestations, appropriate pharmacological treatment is often delayed, and may result in a sense of embarrassment or lead to social isolation. Despite its considerable quality of life (QoL) implications and the challenges associated with its effective management, it is notoriously understudied.