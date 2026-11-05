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Eagles' Tanner McKee: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
McKee (rib) was limited in Thursday's practice. McKee recently lost the starting quarterback job to Joe Milton. As if things couldn't get any worse, the signal-caller appears to be in danger of missing the NFC East showdown with the Giants. If McKee can't suit up for that contest, 2026 fifth-round pick Cole Payton would presumably back up Milton against New York in Week 9.