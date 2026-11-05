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Former Arkansas Bar Exam Official Charged with 65 Felonies in Score Tampering Investigation
By News Room,7 days ago
A former Arkansas official responsible for overseeing bar examination records has been arrested and charged with 65 felony counts following an investigation into allegations that exam scores were altered and thousands of records were deleted or became inaccessible. Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones announced Thursday, November 5th, that...
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