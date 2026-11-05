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Chargers' Daiyan Henley: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Henley (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Henley was dinged up in last Sunday's loss to the Rams but was able to return to the contest. He's fine for Sunday's tilt with the Texans. Henley has posted 41 tackles (17 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and one pass breakup across seven starts this season.