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Officials Urge Drivers to Exercise Caution Following End of Daylight Saving Time
By Patrick Herron,8 days ago
Montgomery County and regional officials gathered at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring on Thursday, November 5, to highlight increased traffic safety risks associated with the end of daylight saving time and earlier sunsets. According to preliminary data, nearly 180 traffic fatalities occurred across the Washington metropolitan region during the...
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