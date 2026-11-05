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Multifamily CMBS delinquency rate continues rise in October
By Michael RudyNo Comments,7 days ago
Trepp reported that the delinquency rate for multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) rose 5 basis points in October, continuing a rising trend that started in June. However, the overall CMBS delinquency rate fell, declining 15 basis points. Overall CBMS delinquency rate lower in October. For delinquencies, Trepp focuses on loans...