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World of HR: Spain approves measure to provide paid menopause leave
By Kristen Parisi,6 days ago
Spain just became the first European country to enshrine menopause protections in the workplace, Euro News reported. Where in the world? As of December 1, women in Spain who are diagnosed with a secondary menopause disorder that limits their ability to work will have the right to tailored medical leave, as long as they can provide their employer with a doctor’s order that deems the condition “impairing” (i.e. severe hot flashes that can prevent work from being completed).