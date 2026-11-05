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Springfield College Wrestling looks to build on success in 2026-27
By Cam Fors,7 days ago
Coming off an extremely successful campaign last season, the Springfield College wrestling team aims to leave nothing to be desired in the 2026-27 season. Springfield College has built a strong tradition of success on the wrestling mat, establishing itself as one of the most accomplished programs in collegiate wrestling. They currently hold the third-most dual meet wins of all time throughout all divisions with 1,083. The Pride will look to continue adding to that legacy this season.