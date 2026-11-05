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Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Pops up on practice report Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Overshown (hamstring/back) was limited in Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Overshown popped up on the practice report due to a couple of nagging injuries. There will presumably be more clarity Friday regarding his status for the Week 9 meeting with the Colts. However, if Overshown can't get out there for that contest, Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham may be in line for more snaps.