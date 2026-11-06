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Vikings Predicted To Take A Flier On Former Second-Round Draft Pick
By Jerry Markarian,8 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings boast one of the league’s best defenses, but they haven’t enjoyed nearly as much success on the offensive side of the ball. Their 279.4 yards per game rank 29th in the league, and quarterback Kyler Murray has been sacked at least three times in four of his six starts. With the Vikings leading the NFC North at 6-1, many believe they might acquire another piece on offense ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. They need all the help they can get, and virtually everything is on the table when it comes to which position they could upgrade.