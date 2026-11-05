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BendPak Debuts MaxJax MAX7 Portable Two-Post Lift at SEMA Show
By Jason Stahl,5 days ago
BendPak Inc. introduced the MaxJax MAX7 portable two-post lift at the SEMA Show. The MAX7 rises three inches higher than earlier models, providing more under-vehicle clearance and additional room to work. It’s also the first MaxJax model to integrate BendPak’s Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS), engineered to help prevent unintended swing arm movement during vehicle lifting, lowering and service. Attendees can see the lift at BendPak’s outdoor interactive display in the Silver Lot, booth no. 80043, and at its second location in the Upper South Hall, booth no. 36129.