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Cowboys' Caleb Downs: Limited at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Downs (concussion) was limited during Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Downs sustained a concussion in the Week 8 loss to the Cardinals and didn't practice Wednesday. While he likely has a way to go before being cleared to suit up versus the Colts on Sunday, he's seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 22-year-old has appeared in all eight games for the Cowboys in 2026, amassing 52 total tackles (30 solo) and 1.0 sacks.