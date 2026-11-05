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Adam Driver Thinks He’s Done With Star Wars – But He Doesn’t Sound Happy About That
By Campbell Clark,4 days ago
In a recent interview Adam Driver says he thinks he’s done for good with Star Wars, however he doesn’t sound happy about that. Driver of course played Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy, but he did die in the final film. Just another reason The Rise of Skywalker is pretty universally disliked. However as we all know, Driver was willing to come back and helped develop the script for a movie called The Hunt for Ben Solo. This movie would obviously have seen Solo return to active duty in the franchise.