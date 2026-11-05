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Martin Honors Gram Parsons with Limited-Edition 00-21 Inspired by His 1963 Martin
By News,7 days ago
C. F. Martin & Co. is honoring the enduring influence of Gram Parsons with the 00-21 Gram Parsons, a limited-edition acoustic guitar inspired by his original 1963 Martin 00-21. Limited to just 80 guitars and launching on what would have been Parsons' 80th birthday, the model celebrates an artist whose "Cosmic American Music" helped reshape the sound of country, rock, and American roots music.