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Student airlifted from San Marcos Middle School after injury on lower track field during lunch
8 days ago
SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — A San Marcos Middle School student was airlifted to a hospital Thursday after being injured while playing on the school's lower track field. A medical helicopter landed in a parking lot on the side of the middle school, its rotors spinning, in a scene that would send fear into any parent. This is what anyone near San Marcos Middle School saw Thursday afternoon.
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