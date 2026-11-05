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Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: In line to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Tuten (ankle) is on track to play in Thursday night's game against the Ravens, after going through what Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com describes as an extensive pregame workout. Tuten, who was listed as a 'DNP' on all three of the Jaguars' Week 9 injury reports, had been viewed as a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, but it looks like the running back will give it a go after all. We'll provide official confirmation of his status, either way, once the Jaguars' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 8:15 pm ET kickoff.