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French Hill Wins Close Reelection in Arkansas Second Congressional District
By News Room,7 days ago
Republican Congressman French Hill has won reelection to Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Chris Jones in the November 3rd general election. The Associated Press called the race in Hill’s favor after a close contest for the Central Arkansas congressional seat. According to the reported results, Hill...
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