undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greek Life Comes Together to Compete for a Cause
By Sophia Domingo,7 days ago
Greek organizations have been a vibrant part of campus life at the University of Nevada, Reno since they were first established in 1913 with the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Philanthropy is central to Greek life, giving fraternities and sororities an opportunity to support causes that are aligned with their chapters’ values and missions. Each chapter is connected to a specific charitable organization or a cause for which members raise money and spread awareness in their communities.