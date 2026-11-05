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Magic on Main Brings Holiday Market, Festivities to Downtown Branford
By Press Release from Branford ArtsCultural Alliance,2 days ago
Decorated holiday trees will be featured in the Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance’s Holiday Forest display, part of the Magic on Main celebration in downtown Branford. The display runs Nov. 13 through Dec. 2, with raffle winners selected on the final day. Magic on Main also includes an Enchanted Evening on Nov. 13 and a European Holiday Market Nov. 14 and 15. — The Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance (BACA) will celebrate the holiday season with Magic on Main, a series of events featuring art, holiday shopping, and seasonal activities in downtown Branford Nov. 13-15, with a Holiday Forest display continuing through Dec. 2.