undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Apple Targets 16 Million MacBook Neo Shipments for 2027
8 days ago
Apple is preparing a massive shipment expansion for the second generation MacBook Neo, targeting roughly 16,000,000 units in 2027. Industry reports citing supply chain sources indicate the updated laptop will feature an A19 processor, up to 12GB of memory, and expanded color selections. The projected volume represents a near doubling of production compared to the 8,000,000 units ordered for the first generation hardware.